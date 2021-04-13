Richard "Dick" Wright, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Richard "Dick" Wright
Age:81
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Notes:Richard “Dick” Wright, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dick's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

