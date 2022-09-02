Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Richard Duane "Clem" Clement
Age: 82
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 2:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation.

Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

 *** The family requests those attending the service to wear jeans and sports attire.***

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

