|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dick Spiegel
|Pronunciation:
|Spee-gul
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church
|Visitation Location:
|United Trinity Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Aug. 17
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|United Trinity Church or Hamburg Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg, IA
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Richard E. "Dick" Spiegel, 73, Hamburg, Iowa
Gude Family Funeral Homes
