Richard Spiegel
Service:Funeral
Name:Dick Spiegel
Pronunciation:Spee-gul 
Age:73
From:Hamburg, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
Time:10 a.m.
Location:United Trinity Church
Visitation Location:United Trinity Church
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, Aug. 17
Visitation Start:5 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m.
Memorials:United Trinity Church or Hamburg Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg, IA
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

