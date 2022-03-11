Richard E. Williams, 88, Hot Springs Village, AR
Service:No services 
Name:Richard E. Williams 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Hot Springs Village, Arkansas 
Previous:Oakland, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Instead of flowers or donations, the family collectively asks you to do an unexpected act of kindness for some less fortunate soul.   
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Richard passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 

