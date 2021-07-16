Service:Funeral 
Name:Richard Eldon Gillet
Pronunciation:Jill-et
Age:81
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 - 9:00 P.M., Open visitation
Visitation End:6:00 - 9:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Memorials:The American Heart Association and/or The American Diabetes Association
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

