|Memorial Service with Military Honors
|Richard Elliott
|76
|Carson, IA
|Monday, September 26, 2022
|7:00 p.m.
|Carson United Methodist Church - Carson, IA
|Carson United Methodist Church - Carson, IA
|Monday, September 26, 2022
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service)
|Per family's request, in lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648963/rich-elliott/
Richard Elliott, 76, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
