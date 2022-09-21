Richard Elliott
Service: Memorial Service with Military Honors
Name: Richard Elliott
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 26, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Carson United Methodist Church - Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 26, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.  (2 hours prior to service)
Memorials: Per family's request, in lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/648963/rich-elliott/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.