|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Richard Harney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Time:
|2:30 PM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church. Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Van Wert Cemetery or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Inurnment at a later date
|Notes:
|Ice Cream Social immediately following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Richard Eugene Harney, 74, Maryville, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 27
Anniversaries
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25