Service:   Memorial Service
Name:  Richard Harney
Pronunciation: 
Age:   74
From:   Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:  Saturday, March 5, 2022
Time: 2:30 PM
Location:   Laura Street Baptist Church. Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:  Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date:  Saturday, March 5, 2022
Visitation Start:   1:00 PM
Visitation End:  2:30 PM
Memorials:   Laura Street Baptist Church, Van Wert Cemetery or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Private Family Inurnment at a later date
Notes: Ice Cream Social immediately following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.  andrewshannfuneralhome.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.