Service:   Memorial Service
Name:  Richard Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:   61
From:   
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, August 6, 2022
Time: 1 PM
Location:   Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City
Visitation Location:  Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City
Visitation Day and Date:  Saturday, August 6, 2022
Visitation Start:   11 AM
Visitation End:  12:45 PM
Memorials:  

 Little Tigers Football Program, c/o Diane Dannar, Treasurer

2 West 4th Street, Grant City, Missouri  64456

Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

