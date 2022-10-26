Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford

|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Richard J. Moore, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Independence, MO
|Previous:
|Clarinda, IA and Bedford, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 27