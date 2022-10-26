Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Service:Pending 
Name:Richard J. Moore, Jr 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64 
From:Independence, MO 
Previous:Clarinda, IA and Bedford, IA 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.