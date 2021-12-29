Richard Jespersen
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Richard Jespersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 3, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 3, 2022 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:visitation will end at the time of funeral service.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Richard Jespersen, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Richard’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.