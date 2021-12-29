|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Richard Jespersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 3, 2022 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|visitation will end at the time of funeral service.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Richard Jespersen, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Richard’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Richard Jespersen, 94, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
Anniversaries
-
Dec 31