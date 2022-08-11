Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Richard "Kent" Cunningham
Age:73
From:Coin, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Kent passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at his home in rural Coin, Iowa.   

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

