|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Richard "Kent" Cunningham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Coin, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 16, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Notes:
Kent passed away on Wednesday, August 10 at his home in rural Coin, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Richard "Kent" Cunningham, 73 of Coin, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
