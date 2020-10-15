|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Richard L. Gruber
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Locust Grove Cemetery ~ Rural Farragut, Iowa
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Viewing Date:
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|Viewing Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Viewing End:
|12:00 p.m.
|Memorials in lieu of flowers:
|Shenandoah Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Richard passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Richard L. Gruber, 97 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
