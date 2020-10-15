Richard Gruber
Service:Graveside
Name:Richard L. Gruber
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 17, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Locust Grove Cemetery ~ Rural Farragut, Iowa
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Viewing Date:Saturday, October 17, 2020 
Viewing Start:10:00 a.m.
Viewing End:12:00 p.m.
Memorials in lieu of flowers:Shenandoah Public Library
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Richard passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.  Please feel free to bring lawn chairs for the service.  Social Distancing and Masks are also encouraged.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

