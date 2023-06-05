|Service:
Richard Longbow Zablotney
78
Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
Richard was born March 22, 1945 to Joseph and Natalie (Distiso) Sablotney. He passed away on June 2, 2023 at the Friendship Home in Audubon after suffering from cancer. He was proceeded in death by his parents early in life.
He lived in Audubon at the time of his death but traveled all over the world as an international photographer in his early life time. He traveled or lived in Russia, Austria, Canada, South America, Africa and many other countries. He also lived in a number of places in the United States. Richard spoke eight languages. His favorite place was Austria.
Richard was very proud of his Native American heritage and spent most of his life as an artist creating Native American art. He was an amazing artist and his talent will be remembered and cherished by many people. He was a master bow maker and was featured in traditional bow making magazines. One of his favorite memories was shoot his bow from house back. He was also any author who had two published books and was working on a third at the time of his death.
He has chosen not to have a traditional service, but his remains will be returned to the land of his people.
