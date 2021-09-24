|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ricahrd Mac "Dick" New
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 am
|Location:
|First Baptist Church of Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church of Maryville
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:30 am
|Visitation End:
|11:30m
|Memorials:
|First Baptist Church of Maryville, Northwest Foundation "Dick New Scholarship" or the Source Medical Clinic
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Richard Mac "Dick" New, 87, Maryville, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
