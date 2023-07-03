Dick Mowery
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial
Name: Richard Mowery
Pronunciation: 
Age: 
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Hillside Missionary Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Richard Mowery Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

