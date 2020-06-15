Service: Graveside Service
Name: Richard O. Carroll
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 19, 2020
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com