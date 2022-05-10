Service: Graveside
Name: Richard Prien
Pronunciation: preen
Age: 81
From: Bellevue, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Silver City, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Silver City Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/644767/richard-d.-prien/

