Richard Primrose
Service: Graveside
Name: Richard Primrose
Pronunciation: 
Age: 60
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: Malvern, IA
Day and Date: Sunday, August 30, 2020
Time: 12:00 pm
Location: Malvern Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Richard passed away back on April 9, 2020.  Family suggests casual attire and to please follow CDC guidelines by social distancing and wear a mask.  If feeling unwell for any reason please stay home.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.