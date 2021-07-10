|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Richard R. "Dick" Bright
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dick passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Richard R. "Dick" Bright, 85 of Essex, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
