Richard Bright
Service:Graveside
Name:Richard R. "Dick" Bright
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 15, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 14, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dick passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.