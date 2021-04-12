Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Richard R. Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 16, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:

There is no family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, April 15, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: 
www.minterfuneralchapels.com

