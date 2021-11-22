Rich Frank
Celebration of Life:Pending
Name:Richard "Rich" A. Frank
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Memorial Visitation Location: 
Memorial Visitation Date: 
Memorial Visitation Start: 
Memorial Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Rich passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.