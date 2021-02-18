|Service:
|Military Graveside
|Name:
|Richard (Rich) Lee Kempton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Tabor, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha
|Visitation Location:
|Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday and Sunday Feb. 20-21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00pm
|Visitation End:
|5:00pm
|Memorials:
|Tabor VFW Post #7064, Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, or Alzheimer’s Association
|Funeral Home:
|Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.bmlfh.com
