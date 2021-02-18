Rich Lee Kempton
Service:Military Graveside
Name:Richard (Rich) Lee Kempton 
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Lincoln, Nebraska 
Previous:Tabor, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha
Visitation Location:Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday and Sunday Feb. 20-21, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00pm
Visitation End:5:00pm 
Memorials:Tabor VFW Post #7064, Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, or Alzheimer’s Association 
Funeral Home:Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.bmlfh.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.