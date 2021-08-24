Richard "Rich: Savala, 77, Red Oak, IA
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Richard "Rich" Savala 
Pronunciation:Sa-Val-a
Age:77
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First Christian Church, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:First Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. 
Memorials:Direct to the Family or First Christian Church 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

