|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Richard "Rich" Savala
|Pronunciation:
|Sa-Val-a
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Direct to the Family or First Christian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Richard "Rich" Savala, 77, Red Oak, IA
