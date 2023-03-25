Richard Haughton
Service: Family Visitation
Name: Richard "Rick" Haughton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Riverton
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 29
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: American Lung Assoc. or the Humane Society
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg
Notes:There will be visitation with the family open to the public, but the graveside services are private family services.  Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

