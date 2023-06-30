Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name: Richard "Rick" Jenkins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 52
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
Time: 1 PM
Location: Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: to the family of Rick Jenkins
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Burial at a later date at Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

