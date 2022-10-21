Rick Snyder
Service:Funeral
Name:Richard "Rick" Keith Snyder
Pronunciation: 
Age:52
From:Treynor, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 24, 2022
Visitation: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

The family will direct memorials. 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Cemetery: 
Notes:

