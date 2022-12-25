Larson, Richard
Memorial Service:At A Later Date
Name:Richard T. Larson II
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Starts: 
Visitation Ends: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa
Burial of Cremains:Essex Cemetery 
Notes:

Richard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home in Essex.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.