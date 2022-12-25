|Memorial Service:
|Richard T. Larson II
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa
|Essex Cemetery
Richard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home in Essex.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Richard T. Larson II, 78 of Essex
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
