Torneten
Service:Funeral
Name:Richard Torneten
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 26, 2020
Time:12:30 PM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 26, 2020
Visitation Start:8:00 AM
Visitation End:12:00 PM
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Cedar Lawn Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at http://www.hoyfuneral.com

