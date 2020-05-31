|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Richard Wayne Brand
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Hopkins, Missouri
|Previous:
|Clearmont, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Hopkins Cemetery, or North Nodaway Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Hopkins, Missouri Cemetery
|Notes:
|Richard passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. www.bramfuneralhome.com
