|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Richard Warneke
|Pronunciation:
|Worn e Key
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday,June 22, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Summit Cemetery, Yorktown, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Summit Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa
|Notes:
Deanna is asking that everyone please wear masks and do social distancing and be respectful of her comprised condition and please no hugging.
Richard passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Estherville, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Richard Warneke, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.