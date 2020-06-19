Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Richard Warneke
Pronunciation: Worn e Key
Age: 81
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday,June 22, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Summit Cemetery, Yorktown, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials: in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Summit Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa
Notes:

Deanna is asking that everyone please wear masks and do social distancing and be respectful of her comprised condition and please no hugging.

Richard passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Estherville, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

