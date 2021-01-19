|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Richard Weston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Grant, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 26, 2021
|Time:
|2 pm
|Location:
|Grant Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12 pm
|Visitation End:
|6 pm Family will not be present
|Memorials:
|Family choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Grant Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Richard Weston, 68, Grant, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
