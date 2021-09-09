Service: Pending arrangements
Name: Richard Wray
Pronunciation: ray
Age: 68
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Bloom Senior Center - Glenwood
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Richard passed away August 8, 2021.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

