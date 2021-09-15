Richard Wray
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Richard Wray
Pronunciation: Ray
Age: 68
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Bloom Senior Center - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 12:30 p.m.
Memorials: Bloom Senior Center
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Omaha National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Notes:

 Richard passed away September 8, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

