|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Richard Wray
|Pronunciation:
|Ray
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Bloom Senior Center - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Bloom Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Omaha National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Notes:
Richard passed away September 8, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Richard Wray, 68, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
Anniversaries
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 17