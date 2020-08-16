|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Rick "Rugged" Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|There will be open viewing and visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Elliott Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Rick "Rugged" Nelson, 65, of Elliott, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
