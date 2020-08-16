Rick Nelson
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Rick "Rugged" Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 21, 2020
Time:2 PM 
Location:Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location:There will be open viewing and visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 20, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:Elliott Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

