|Service:
|Visitation and Celebration of Life Graveside Service
|Name:
|Rickie Thomas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|11 a.m. at Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation End:
|1 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, west of Exira, Iowa; procession to the Graveside will immediately follow the visitation.
|Notes:
Visitation with family present will be held Friday, August 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Immediately following the visitation family and friends will process to St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery west of Exira for a Celebration of Life graveside service.
Rickie Thomas, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
