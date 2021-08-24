Rickie Thomas, 64, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation with family present will be held Friday, August 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Immediately following the visitation family and friends will process to St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery west of Exira for a Celebration of Life graveside service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Rickie’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

