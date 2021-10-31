|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ricky Thomas
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Holstein, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa and Denison, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 5, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Ricky Thomas, 66 of Holstein, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa and Denison, Iowa
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2