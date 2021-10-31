Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Ricky Thomas
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Holstein, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa and Denison, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, November 5, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

