Ricky Todd McCollum, 57, Plattsmouth
Service:No Services Planned 
Name:Ricky Todd McCollum 
Age:57 
From:Plattsmouth, NE 
Memorials:Muddy Paws Animal Rescue, Plattsmouth, NE 402-515-2570 
Notes:Ricky passed away on September 7th, 2020. 

