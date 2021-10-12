Rita Travis
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Rita Travis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday - October 16, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Location: Rita's home - 301 Fletcher Street - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers - ASPCA
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.