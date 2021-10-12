|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Rita Travis
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - October 16, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
|Location:
|Rita's home - 301 Fletcher Street - Sidney, IA
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers - ASPCA
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
