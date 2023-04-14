Service: Funeral
Name: Donna James
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85 years
From: Lenox, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Lenox Community Center
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
Visitation Start: 4:00
Visitation End: 7:00
Memorials: Directed to the Lenox United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: West Fairview, Lenox, IA
Notes:

