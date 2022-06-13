|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Robbie Davison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Braddyville, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. John Lutheran Church Library or the Clarinda Lied Library
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
|Notes:
Robbie passed away Monday morning at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Robbie Davison, 94, of Braddyville, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
