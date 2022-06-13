Robbie Davison
Service: Funeral
Name: Robbie Davison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Braddyville, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church Library or the Clarinda Lied Library
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa
Notes:

Robbie passed away Monday morning at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

