|Service:
|Committal Service
|Name:
|Robert Wooton, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Woot (rhymes with "hoot") - en
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 7, 2022
|Time:
| 2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Robert Allen Wooton, Jr., 57, of Griswold, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A committal service will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
