Robert Wooton Jr.
Service:Committal Service
Name:Robert Wooton, Jr.
Pronunciation: Woot (rhymes with "hoot") - en
Age:57
From:Griswold, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location:Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Robert Allen Wooton, Jr., 57, of Griswold, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

A committal service will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

