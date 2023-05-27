Holdridge, Robert
Service:Memorial Services
Name:Robert B. Holdridge, Jr
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 3, 2023 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Robert passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.