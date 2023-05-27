|Service:
|Memorial Services
|Name:
|Robert B. Holdridge, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 3, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Robert passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Robert B. Holdridge, Jr, 74 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 28
-
May 28
-
May 29
Anniversaries
-
May 29