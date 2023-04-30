Service:Pending
Name:Robert B. Holdridge, Jr
Age:74
From:Shenandoah
Memorials:May be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
Bob passed away on Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at the Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

