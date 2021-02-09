Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Robert D. Blay
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Villisca, IA
Previous:Elliott, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, March 29, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Hillside Cemetery, Elliott, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, March 28, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:Hillside Cemetery Fence Project % Pat Lewis PO BOX 175 Elliott, IA 51532 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.