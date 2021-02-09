|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Robert D. Blay
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Villisca, IA
|Previous:
|Elliott, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 29, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Hillside Cemetery, Elliott, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Hillside Cemetery Fence Project % Pat Lewis PO BOX 175 Elliott, IA 51532
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Robert Blay, 83, Villisca, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
