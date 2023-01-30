Robert “Bob” Allen Randle, 73

|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Robert “Bob” Allen Randle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Sheridan, Hopkins, Maryville area.
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 3
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 2
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105.
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville
|Cemetery:
|Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan, MO
|Notes:
