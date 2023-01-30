Robert “Bob” Allen Randle, 73
Service:Memorial 
Name:Robert “Bob” Allen Randle 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Sheridan, Hopkins, Maryville area. 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 3 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home, Maryville 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 2 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105. 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville 
Cemetery:Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan, MO 
Notes: 

