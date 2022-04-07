Bob Anderson
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral service
Name:Bob Anderson
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 11, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Robert “Bob” Anderson, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

In recognition of his time in the U.S. Navy, the Atlantic Color Guard will present military honors at the conclusion of the funeral service at the church. The funeral service will be recorded and available for viewing one day after the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

.

