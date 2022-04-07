|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral service
|Name:
|Bob Anderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 11, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Robert “Bob” Anderson, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
In recognition of his time in the U.S. Navy, the Atlantic Color Guard will present military honors at the conclusion of the funeral service at the church. The funeral service will be recorded and available for viewing one day after the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
