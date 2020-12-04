Robert "Bob" Burgoin, 74 of Silver City, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Robert "Bob" Burgoin
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Silver City, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 12, 2020
Time:pending
Location:Backroom Lounge at Lake Ohana
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 12, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:Mill County, Fremont County or Page County 4-H Endowment Fund or Silver City Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

