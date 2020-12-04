Robert "Bob" Burgoin, 74 of Silver City, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Robert "Bob" Burgoin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Silver City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Time:
|pending
|Location:
|Backroom Lounge at Lake Ohana
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Mill County, Fremont County or Page County 4-H Endowment Fund or Silver City Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
