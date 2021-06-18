Bob Wolford
Service:Memorial Service At A Later Date
Name:Robert "Bob" C. Wolford
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Oak Park, IL
Previous:Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Bob passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Oak Park, IL.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.