|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Robert "Bob" Dean
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 21, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold - Masks are required
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|At the time of the service
|Memorials:
|Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Township Cemetery
|Notes:
An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Wednesday. The family will not be present at any specific time.
