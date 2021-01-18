Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Robert "Bob" Dean
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 21, 2021
Time:11:00 am
Location:Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold - Masks are required
Visitation Location:Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 21, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:At the time of the service
Memorials:Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery:Pleasant Township Cemetery
Notes:

An open visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Wednesday.  The family will not be present at any specific time.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.